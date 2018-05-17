Patrick ‘Patcheen’ O’Sullivan, Kilmore, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Friday (May 18th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.

