Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Friday (May 18th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church, Ballyduff. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahela Cemetery.
Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Kerry next month
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are expected to visit Kerry next month. While the details haven't been confirmed, it's believed...
Patrick ‘Patcheen’ O’Sullivan, Kilmore, Ballyduff.
Tralee Dynamos Players Gets Late Call-up To Ireland U16 Squad
LOCAL SOCCER Leo Gaxha has been called up from standby to the Ireland under 16 squad who travel to Sweden this morning. He will meet...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCER Martin O'Neill has escaped punishment for storming onto the field following the Irish Under 17s controversial European Championship exit. O'Neill confronted the referee after he...
Stephen Wallace Removed From Job As Offaly Football Manager
Ardfert-man Stephen Wallace, has been removed from his post as Offaly Manager. It follows the fall-out from the Faithful County's shock Leinster Championship defeat to...
