Patrick (Pat) Mulvihill, Upper Aughrim, Moyvane

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery Moyvane.
Kerry has lowest commercial vacancy rate
Kerry had the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country in the second quarter of the year. According to GeoDirectory, 10.6% of such properties in...
Tournafulla native wins Killarney Races ‘Most Stylish Lady’
A Limerick woman has won 'Most Stylish Lady' on Ladies Day at the Killarney Races. Siobhan Kennedy from Tournafulla, won the prestigious title at the event...
Junior Entrepreneur Programme Survey gives insights to primary school pupils
Donald Trump was the politician most spoken about in 5th and 6th class in primary schools across Ireland last year. Irish school children are also...
Evening Sports Update
For the second year in a row Dublin will take on Mayo in the All-Ireland football final. Dublin booked their place into yet another decider...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...