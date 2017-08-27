Patrick (Pat) Mulvihill, Upper Aughrim, Moyvane

Reposing at Finucane’s Funeral Home, Moyvane on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to The Church of the Assumption, Moyvane. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery Moyvane.

