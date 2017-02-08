Patrick ‘Pat’ Moore, 12 Cahereens West, Castleisland & late of Ballylinnae House, Monagea, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Thursday (Feb 9th) from 5pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home.