Patrick ‘Pat’ Martin, Tieraclea, Tarbert and formerly of Marian Place, Glin, Co. Limerick

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert on Thursday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Friday morning for 11am Requiem mass. Interment to follow to St. Mary’s New Cemetery, Tarbert. House Strictly Private at all times please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR