Patrick ‘Pat’ Hartnett, Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion & late of London.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 14th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.  Removal at 7.30pm to St John’s Church, Ballybunion.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR