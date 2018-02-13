Patrick ‘Pat’ Hartnett, Gortnaskeha, Ballybunion & late of London.

Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion tomorrow Wednesday (Feb 14th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St John’s Church, Ballybunion. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Tourism Report on Keeping Killarney at Number One – February 13th, 2018
The Killarney Tourism Economic Impact Review (TEIR 1) was launched yesterday following four months of data gathering and analysis. Director of W2 Consulting (who compiled...
Councillor Says Killarney’s Deer Population Is Too High – February 13th, 2018
Fianna Fáil Councillor John Joe Culloty says the Office of Public Works needs to initiate a cull of deer in the park, to combat...
Save Our Post Office – February 13th, 2018
A meeting is taking place in Glencar this Friday over concerns for the future of the post office. Michael O’Sullivan, the son of the...
Public protest to take place against oyster farms in Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks
A public protest is to take place this Sunday against oyster farm developments in the Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh and Dooks area. The 'Save This Beach' group...
New steering group to promote film industry in Kerry
A new steering group has been set up to foster and promote film and the film industry in Kerry. The group brings together many agencies,...
Latest Sports
Moynihan Cup Win For IT Tralee
Third Level Colleges GAA Moynihan Cup Ladies Football Championship Round 2 IT Tralee 4-9 Mary Immaculate College Limerick 0-10
Warriors Captain Says Weekend Showdown With Marian The Biggest Game Of The Year
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors captain Darren O’Sullivan says their weekend showdown with UCD Marian is the biggest game of the year. Warriors went top of the...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY World Rugby has confirmed an error was made by the television match official when a Wales try wasn't awarded in their Six Nations...