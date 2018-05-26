Patrick (Paddy) Scannell, Knockane, Annascaul & Reading England.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening (May 27th), from 5pm -6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR