Patrick (Paddy) Scannell, Knockane, Annascaul & Reading England.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening (May 27th), from 5pm -6.30pm, followed by removal @ 6.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Ballinclár Cemetery.
Latest News
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports 6/4 on favourite Palatine Diva won race 11 at Curraheen Park for Killarney’s Stuart Welford by 13 lengths in 28.46.
Kerry drivers among 211 caught speeding during National Slow Down Day
211 cars have been found breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day. The final results are in for the 24 hours gardai were...
Awards presented to Kerry Business Women
The achievements of over 30 leading businesswomen in the county have been celebrated at the annual Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards. The Lifetime Achievement...
Latest Sports
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports 6/4 on favourite Palatine Diva won race 11 at Curraheen Park for Killarney’s Stuart Welford by 13 lengths in 28.46.