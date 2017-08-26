Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Neill, Wales and formerly of Bunnakilla, Sneem

Funeral arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Sunday at 6pm. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The local Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry Ladies Looking Forward To Evening Throw-In
The Kerry ladies take on Dublin this evening in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final in Thurles. Manager Graham Shine says his players are...
Kerry v Mayo – Live Score Update
The latest score from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-final. //
Three Finals Decided At Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Last Night
There were three finals in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, and here is Murt Murphy with the news. Also, Race 8 at Curraheen...
Glenbeigh Races Update
The Glenbeigh Races continue today, and here with the latest is Charlie Farrelly.
Kerry Islamic cultural event aiming to clear misconceptions about Islam and foster friendship within...
An event is taking place in Tralee today aimed clearing misconceptions about Islam and cultivating friendships within the local community. The Kerry Islamic Cultural Exhibition...
Latest Sports
Kerry Ladies Looking Forward To Evening Throw-In
The Kerry ladies take on Dublin this evening in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Final in Thurles. Manager Graham Shine says his players are...
Kerry v Mayo – Live Score Update
The latest score from the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-final. //
Three Finals Decided At Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Last Night
There were three finals in the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night, and here is Murt Murphy with the news. Also, Race 8 at Curraheen...