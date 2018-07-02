Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Connor, Knockeen, Camp, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Tuesday (July 3rd) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery Ballymacelligott.

