Patrick ‘Paddy’ O Sullivan, Clahane, Lyrecrompane, Listowel

reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyrecrompane. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only donations if desired to CCU, University Hospital Kerry or C/o O’ Leary’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel
Latest News
Storm Eleanor makes landfall in Kerry
Motorists are being urged to be cautious during storm Eleanor. The first storm of 2018 has landed, bringing strong winds and a risk of spot...
Man comes forward following Ardfert hit-and-run
There's been a further breakthrough in the case of a hit-and-run in Ardfert on St Stephen's night. A silver Chevrolet car, which was later found...
Tourist numbers to Kerry expected to grow by three percent this year
The number of tourists visiting Kerry in 2018 is expected to grow by up to three percent, with Germany proving to be the biggest...
Increase in number of people killed on Kerry’s roads
Kerry saw an increase in road deaths last year. Figures from the Road Safety Authority show that eight people lost their lives on the county’s...
Allegations child with autism and ADHD left Kerry school he attends by himself ...
Eight-year-old Alazar Mehari has autism and ADHD and attends the dedicated autism unit at Réalt na Maidine primary school in Listowel. His parents are...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Arsene Wenger has been charged by the F-A for comments made to match officials after Sunday's 1-1 draw with West Brom. The Arsenal boss is...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester City can move 15-points clear at the top of the Premier League when they play Watford tonight. They've been dealt a blow ahead of...
Premier League Update – Mourinho Defends Pogba
Manchester United are now second in the Premier League after ending a run of three straight draws by beating Everton 2-nil. Club legend Paul Scholes...