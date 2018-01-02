Patrick ‘Paddy’ O Sullivan, Clahane, Lyrecrompane, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyrecrompane. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Family flowers only donations if desired to CCU, University Hospital Kerry or C/o O’ Leary’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel

