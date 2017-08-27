Patrick (Paddy) O Shea, Lislinane, Waterville.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville this (Sunday) evening from 7pm -9pm & tomorrow (Monday) evening from 5pm – 6.45pm, followed by removal at 6.45 to St. Finian’s Church, arriving there @ 7pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only, donations if desired, to St. Anne’s Community Hospital, Cahirciveen.

