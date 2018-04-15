Patrick (Paddy) O’ Brien, Lougher, Annauscaul and London, formerly of The Thatch Barn, Castlegregory & Tralee Bay Hotel

Reposing at his son Barrie’s residence in Lougher tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Sacred heart Church, Annauscaul. Interment afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annauscaul. Donation in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry
Latest News
Munster Success For Kerry Badminton Side
There was glory for Kerry today in the Munster Mixed-League Finals. Maurice O'Shea reports bad
Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League Team Of The Week
Padraig Harnett reveals his VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Team Of The Week
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Manchester City have clinched the Premier League title. The failure of Manchester United to beat West Brom has handed them the trophy. The Baggies beat a...
Intermediate Club Football Championship Review
Intermediate Group 1 Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-09 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-09 Kilcummin 3-11 Brosna 0-08 Ger O'Connor was at Kilcummin v Brosna Intermediate Group 2 St Mary's 2-09 Ardfert 0-06 Dromid Pearses 1-22 John...
Irish Rail says new platform should improve journey times between Kerry and Dublin
Irish Rail says if planning permission is granted for a new platform at Limerick Junction train station it should result in faster journey times...
Latest Sports
