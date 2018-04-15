Patrick (Paddy) O’ Brien, Lougher, Annauscaul and London, formerly of The Thatch Barn, Castlegregory & Tralee Bay Hotel

Reposing at his son Barrie’s residence in Lougher tomorrow Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in Sacred heart Church, Annauscaul. Interment afterwards in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annauscaul. Donation in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

