Patrick ‘Paddy’ Kelly, 15 Marian Terrace, Causeway & late of Keelties, Firies.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Wednesday (July 4th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church Causeway.  Requiem mass on Thursday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.   Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR