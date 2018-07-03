Patrick ‘Paddy’ Kelly, 15 Marian Terrace, Causeway & late of Keelties, Firies.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Wednesday (July 4th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church Causeway. Requiem mass on Thursday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
Kerry Junior Football Manager Says Venue For All-Ireland Semi-Final Not Ideal
The Kerry Junior football manager says the choice of venue for their All-Ireland Semi-Final clash with Kildare is not ideal. The game will take place...
Rediscover cycling
Dave Elton came into studio today to tell us about a new scheme being kick-started in the Wetlands run by the Kerry recreation and...
Insect Infestations
Mary spoke to Richard Faulkner, technical field consultant with Rentokil, to tell us about the increase in insect infestations due to the heat wave.
Bins at Beaches
Would not having bins at beaches result in a cleaner environment? Ita Hannon doesn't think so and spoke to Mary on the litter on...
Fr Tony Gaughan
Writer and historian Fr Tony Gaughan was presented with a special Arts award by the Kerry Association in Dublin last week. He spoke to...
Latest Sports
Kerry Junior Football Manager Says Venue For All-Ireland Semi-Final Not Ideal
The Kerry Junior football manager says the choice of venue for their All-Ireland Semi-Final clash with Kildare is not ideal. The game will take place...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER England bid to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006 later today. To do so they’re going to...
Local GAA Results
North Kerry U14 Football League in association with McElligott Oil Asdee Div 1 Ballyduff 5-12 Listowel Emmet’s 3-11 Moyvane 5-13 Ballydonoghue 2-4 Div 2 Bally Asdee 1-8 Tarbert 4-12 Beale...