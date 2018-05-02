Patrick ‘Paddy’ Feury, Glenagragra, Glin, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin on Thursday from 5.30 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem mass on Friday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR