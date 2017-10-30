Patrick (Paddy) Cunneen, Rock Road, Killarney and formerly of Clare & Manchester

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

