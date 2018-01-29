Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Brien, Glounacopple, Kilcummin, Killarney & formerly of Lyreatough, Kilcummin, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Tuesday (Jan 30th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Tuesday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Graveyard, Kilcummin, Killarney.