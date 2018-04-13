Patrick (Pa) Herlihy, London and formally of Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla.

Reposing today Friday (April 13th) at St. Brigids funeral home, Gneeveguilla from 6:30pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

