Patrick (Pa) Herlihy, London and formally of Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla.

Reposing today Friday (April 13th) at St. Brigids funeral home, Gneeveguilla from 6:30pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Local GAA Results
U16 East Kerry League Round 2 sponsored by MD O Sheas Killarney. Gneeveguilla 2-06 Glenflesk 1-07 Lee Strand Under 16 County Hurling League Round 5 Division 1 - ...
Kerrywide – April 8th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kerrywide_9th.mp3
Kerry Senior Hurler Schedule Revealed
The fixtures for the Kerry Senior Hurlers in the Joe McDonagh Cup have been unveiled with the Kingdom playing their opener against Carlow on...
Family of tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe to fly home to US today
The family of two tourists killed in a tragic accident while travelling the Gap of Dunloe in a pony and trap are today preparing...
