Patrick O’Shea, Cromane, Glenbeigh.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh. Rosary this evening from 8pm to 9pm. Reposing tomorrow Wednesday (July 4th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St James’ Church Glenbeigh. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.