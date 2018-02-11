Patrick O’Donoghue, Gortdarrig, Headford, Rathmore.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reception Prayers in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Shrone on Sunday evening (Feb.11th) at 4pm.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in The Adjoining Cemetery.

