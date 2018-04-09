Patrick O’Brien, 16 Radharc na Féile, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this evening (Mon April 9th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

