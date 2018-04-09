Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this evening (Mon April 9th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Relig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.
Patrick O’Brien, 16 Radharc na Féile, Abbeyfeale.
Morning Sports Update
GOLF Patrick Reed says he's achieved a childhood dream by becoming the US Masters champion. The American finished on 15-under-par, one shot ahead of Rickie Fowler. He'd...
National Basketball Final Defeat For Kerry Club
Kenmare Kestrels lost to Brunnel of Cork in the Girls U14 A National Final. They went down 37-27.
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
All Ireland 40x20 Junior A Handball Doubles Final Jack O’Shea and Rory O'Connor, Glenbeigh beat Gaelon Riordan and Barry McWilliams, Wexford 4-21, 21-17, 21-12. Lee Strand...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Premier A Killarney Athletic 3-2 Dingle Bay Rovers Denny Premier B Rattoo Rovers 0-5 Tralee Celtic
