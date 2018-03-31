Patrick O Driscoll, Dohilla, Valentia Island and Dublin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Blanchardstown, Dublin on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Removal on Monday arriving at 8pm to Chapeltown Church, Valentia Island. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia Island.

