Patrick O Driscoll, Dohilla, Valentia Island and Dublin

Waking at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Blanchardstown, Dublin on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Removal on Monday arriving at 8pm to Chapeltown Church, Valentia Island. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia Island.
Latest News
Kerry walkers urged to keep dogs on leads when in countryside
Kerry dog owners are being urged to keep their animals under control if walking in the countryside this Bank Holiday weekend. The Irish Farmers' Association...
Busy Evening Across Club Football Championships
Senior Group 1 in Austin Stack Park; Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's @ 6:45 Intermediate Group 1 in Beaufort; Kilcummin V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 5:30 Group 2 in...
All-Ireland Final Today For St Brendan’s Killarney
St Brendan’s Killarney today contest the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paul Mc Girr Cup Final. They face St Mary's Mullingar in Bansha at 3.30.
Oscar Traynor Exit For Kerry
Kerry have exited the Oscar Traynor at the 1/4 Final stage. They’ve been beaten 2-1 by Sligo/Leitrim, the winner coming in the 94th minute. Gavin Cawley...
Kerry Camogie Team Named For Roscommon Clash
Kerry have named their side to host Roscommon in Division 3 of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League, in Abbeydorney at 2 tomorrow. 1....
Latest Sports
Busy Evening Across Club Football Championships
Senior Group 1 in Austin Stack Park; Austin Stacks V Kerins O'Rahilly's @ 6:45 Intermediate Group 1 in Beaufort; Kilcummin V Glenbeigh-Glencar @ 5:30 Group 2 in...
All-Ireland Final Today For St Brendan’s Killarney
St Brendan’s Killarney today contest the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Paul Mc Girr Cup Final. They face St Mary's Mullingar in Bansha at 3.30.
Oscar Traynor Exit For Kerry
Kerry have exited the Oscar Traynor at the 1/4 Final stage. They’ve been beaten 2-1 by Sligo/Leitrim, the winner coming in the 94th minute. Gavin Cawley...