Patrick Murphy, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee and formerly of Kevin Barry Villlas, Tralee

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Kerry-Cork Health Bus care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.