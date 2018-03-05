Patrick ‘Milo’ Donovan, St. Brendan’s Park and formerly Mary Street, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR