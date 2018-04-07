Patrick McKenna, Meadowlands Estate, Tralee and formerly of Rea, Kilflynn

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 O clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation and Diabetes Ireland, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.

