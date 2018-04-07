Patrick McKenna, Meadowlands Estate, Tralee and formerly of Rea, Kilflynn

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home on Sunday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10 O clock. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation and Diabetes Ireland, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Kerry U15 & U17 Teams In League Action Today
Kerry play today in both the SSE Airtricity U15 & U17 Leagues. The Kingdom are at Galway in the 15s from 3 o’clock. Joint manager Danny...
Kerry Soccer Club Bids For National Cup Final Place
St Brendan’s Park today bid for a National Cup Final place. The last four of the FAI Youth Cup has them home to St Kevins...
Kerry Reveal Team For National Camogie Semi-Final
Kerry have revealed their team for the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League semi-final. The Kingdom will host Clare at 2 tomorrow in the last four...
Kerry Boxers Chasing National Glory
Kerry could have two All-Ireland champions by lunchtime today. This morning Christopher Mongans from Tralee is in action in the gold medal bout in the...
Club Football Championships Continue Today
Intermediate Group 2 John Mitchel's V St Mary's Intermediate Group 3 Glenflesk V Waterville Intermediate Group 4 Spa Killarney V Currow Junior Group 1 Venue: Dr.Crokes; Castlegregory V...
