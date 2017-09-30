Patrick (Joseph) Enright, 13 Courthouse Lawn, Listowel and late of Billeragh, Listowel

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel.
Latest News
Munster Matchplay Pitch and Putt Review
Pitch n Putt's Munster Match-Play Finals are on in Limerick this weekend. Tim Scannell reports
Crotta O’Neill’s & Abbeydorney/Parnells Through To County Minor Hurling Final
The Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship Final will be between Crotta O'Neill's & Causeway Abbeydorney/Parnells. In the last four Crotta O'Neill's beat St Brendan's...
Plans to update Dingle Way walking trail
There are plans to update the Dingle Way walking trail. Kerry County Council's proposals for the 179km route along the Dingle Peninsula involve improving the...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship will undergo one of the biggest changes in the competition's history from next year. Delegates at today's GAA Special...
Kerry Native Speaks About Laois Managerial Appointment
Kerry native John Sugruewas this week ratified as the new Laois senior football manager for the 2018 season. He takes over from Peter Creedon. The Renard...
Latest Sports
Munster Matchplay Pitch and Putt Review
Pitch n Putt's Munster Match-Play Finals are on in Limerick this weekend. Tim Scannell reports
Crotta O’Neill’s & Abbeydorney/Parnells Through To County Minor Hurling Final
The Keane's SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship Final will be between Crotta O'Neill's & Causeway Abbeydorney/Parnells. In the last four Crotta O'Neill's beat St Brendan's...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship will undergo one of the biggest changes in the competition's history from next year. Delegates at today's GAA Special...