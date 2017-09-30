Patrick (Joseph) Enright, 13 Courthouse Lawn, Listowel and late of Billeragh, Listowel

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Carroll’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm – followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday  at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery Listowel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR