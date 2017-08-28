Patrick (Doody) Moriarty, St. Joseph’s Estate, Spa Road, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Hogan’s funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Tuesday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm – followed by removal to St. John’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to Annagh Cemetery.

