Patrick Dineen, Upper Camp, Tralee

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Camp.  Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am.  Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery, Camp.

