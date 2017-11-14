Patrick Dineen, Upper Camp, Tralee

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Wednesday from 4.15pm to 6.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Parish Church, Camp. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery, Camp.
Latest News
Man transferred to hospital in Dublin following Kilflynn crash
A man in his seventies has been transferred to a Dublin hospital for treatment following a single car crash near Kilflynn last night. The car,...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2: TK Killarney Cougars 63 St Brendans BC 54 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 2: Tralee Tigers BC 28 KCYMS 51 Lee Strand Juveniles U18...
Rents in Kerry rise over 10% in a year
Rents in Kerry have risen by an average of over ten-and-a-half percent in the past year. That's according to figures released this morning from property...
Kerry County Council adopts increased budget at €137 million for next year
Kerry County Council has adopted an increased budget which will see it spend almost €137 million next year. That's up some €10 million on 2017,...
Kerry County Councillor says government should draw up a national decentralisation plan
A Kerry County Councillor says the government should draw up a national decentralisation plan. Councillor Pat McCarthy proposed, at a recent monthly meeting of the...
Latest Sports
All Nominations For Kerry GAA Officer Posts At County Convention Now Known
All nominations for Officer posts at County Convention are now known following the passing of the declaration deadline. Six of the outgoing officers have been...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 3 Moyvane 3 Killarney 3 Killarney won 8 sets to 6
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Third Level Colleges GAA Fresher Football League Div 2 IT Tralee 4-15 Waterford IT 2-12