Patrick Dály, Clounmellane and Tralia, Firies, Killarney

receptionradiokerry
reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Gertrude, Firies. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

