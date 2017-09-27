Patrick Daly, 5 St. Brendan’s Terrace, Caherciveen and formerly of Balleen, Waterville

reposing at Fitzgeralds Funeral Home, Waterville on Thursday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in Loher Church on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Finian’s Cemetery.
REM – The Definitive
The Global Village – September 26th, 2017
This week we hear a track from the brand new release from Ecuadorian roots outfit Rio Mira and a wonderful version of his song "Etoile" by...
No to Property Tax Hike unless Basic Services Provided – September 27th, 2017
Independent Cllr Brendan Cronin voted against the property tax increase. He says he’s reflecting people’s frustrations over services such as road maintenance and hedge-cutting. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_27_hike.mp3
Property Tax Increase will Support New Employment Projects – September 27th, 2017
The CEO of Dairymaster, Edmond Harty, says the hike is needed because Government funding for large employment projects will not be forthcoming without local...
A Problem Shared – September 27th, 2017
Val and Tony deal with a number of concerns this week including worry over a 13-year-old boy whose temper has escalated and there are...
Evening Sports Update
GAA Lee Keegan is to miss the International Rules series with Australia in November. Coach Joe Kernan confirmed that the reigning footballer of the year...
Kerry Schoolboys Soccer Midweek Update
This weekend in Kerry Schoolboys soccer it's even age fixtures. Previewing, Padraig Harnett..............
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMES Diarmuid O'Sullivan has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Cork Senior Hurling manager. Having been a selector in the...