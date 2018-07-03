Patrick Curran, Old Rossory Park Enniskillen, London and Valentia island.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at residence in Enniskillen tomorrow Wednesday (July 4th) from 4 – 9pm .
Removal on Thursday morning at 11am to St. Colmcills Church, Newbridge, Dowra arriving for funeral mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR