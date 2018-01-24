Patrick Bynane, Derrymore East, Tralee.

Reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Jan 25th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to the New Cemetery Camp. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.