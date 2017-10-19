Patrick Burke, Naas, Kildare & formerly of Droum West, Glenbeigh.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in the Killeen Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR