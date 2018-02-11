Patrick Buckley, late of Patrick St., Listowel & Glasgow, Scotland.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on Monday (Feb. 12th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.
Tony Fitzmaurice, Mountcoal, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday from 5:30pm to 8pm - with removal at 8pm to Irremore Church. Requiem Mass will...
Status yellow snow-ice weather warning in place in Kerry until midnight
Kerry, and the rest of the county, remains under a status yellow snow-ice weather warning until midnight tonight. Wintry showers are set to bring up...
Sinn Féin MEP urges movement on Greyhound Bill
Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada is urging the government to address a delay in passing the Greyhound Bill. It aims to ban trainers doping...
Lunchtime Sports Update
ATHLETICS Kerry's Pat Murphy won the Leinster Masters 3000 metres indoor walking race in Athlone in a time of 14 mins & 30secs. GAELIC GAMES A number...
Kerry v Monaghan Games Postponed
Kerry against Monaghan is off in the Allianz Football League. A 9am inspection found the pitch at Inniskeen to be playable despite a covering of...