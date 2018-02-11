Patrick Buckley, late of Patrick St., Listowel & Glasgow, Scotland.

Reposing at O’Carroll’s Funeral Home, Listowel on  Monday (Feb. 12th) from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel.

