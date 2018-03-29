Pat ‘Patsy’ O’Connell, Ballincollig, Co. Cork and Doonard Lower, Tarbert

reposing at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig, Co. Cork on Thursday from 6.30 to 8pm followed by removal to Church of Christ Our Light, Ballincollig. Liturgy of the Word on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Oliver’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society and Marymount Hospice.
Expansion and enhancements to Warmer Home Scheme announced
Minister Denis Naughten has announced the expansion, and a number of enhancements, to the Warmer Home Scheme. People receiving different State benefits, including domiciliary care...
40% of minors in Kerry seeking mental health services waiting over a year
40% of minors in Kerry awaiting mental health services have been doing so for over a year. The figures were released at the recent Southern...
Two Kerry blood donors honoured
Two Kerry blood donors have been honoured for their commitment. David Caplice from Listowel was among 16 people who got an award for donating blood...
Todd Nolan Tournament To Take Place On Saturday
The 2018 Todd Nolan inter county hurling tournament will take place on this Saturday, 31 March at both the Crotta G.A.A. grounds at Dromakee...
Resurrection a Dawn Mass will be held in Realt na Mara New Cemetery, Churchill...
To celebrate Jesus’ Resurrection a Dawn Mass will be held in Realt na Mara New Cemetery, Churchill on Easter Sunday morning at 6am. Beginning...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
Lee Strand U-14 County Leagues Division 1 Kilcummin 1.06 Glenflesk 2.12 Moyvane 3.27 Dr. Crokes 0.02 Laune Rangers 4.18 Austin Stacks 0.02 Division 2 Kerins O'Rahillys 0.05 Fossa 0.09 Ballymacelligott 1.07...
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Mens Division 1: KCYMS 88 St Marys 77 Senior Womens Division 2: KCYMS 51 TK Killarney Cougars 29 Lee Strand U14 Division 3...