Pat O’ Connor, Ballyouneen, Lisselton & late of Coolkeragh, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm with removal to St. Johns’ Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mas will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.

