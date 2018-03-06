Pat O’ Connor, Ballyouneen, Lisselton & late of Coolkeragh, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Wednesday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm with removal to St. Johns’ Church, Ballybunion. Requiem Mas will take place on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Trip to the Cottage – March 5th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_05_trip.mp3
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY The Ireland squad shows a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's crucial Six Nations encounter with Scotland. Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson...
Plans to Open 40 New Beds at University Hospital Kerry – March 6th, 2018
General Manager at University Hospital Kerry, Fergal Grimes, spoke to Jerry about the increase in the number of people on trolleys in recent months,...
Footprints – March 6th, 2018
On the first Tuesday of every month, Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, looks at events that made the headlines in the county 100...
Kerry Fans Not Happy With 4PM Start Time for Dublin Game – March 6th,...
The rescheduled National League game against Dublin has been rescheduled for 4pm next Sunday. Many Kerry fans believe this time is too late for...
Kerry GAA Supporters Club Officers Elected For 2018
Kerry GAA Supporters Club Officers and committee elected for 2018 President: Gerry O'Leary Vice Presidents: Maurice Dowling, Michael Allen, Noel Brosnan, Kevin Lynch, Tom Rohan, Jim Wrenn,...
Kerrymen To Compete In World Tug Of War Championships
Three Kerrymen will be in action at the forthcoming World Indoor Tug Of War Championships. Castlegregory’s Tom Griffin, Declan Griffin and PJ Griffin are part...