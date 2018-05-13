Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee to day (Sunday, May 13th), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday), at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Kerry/Cork Health Link bus, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Pat Joe Kearney, Manor West, Tralee & formerly of Cloghers, Ardfert.
Bridie Mc Cull (née Moynihan), Gneeveguilla Village & formerly of Boston USA & Brú...
Reposing on Sunday (May 13th), at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla from 6.30pm - 8pm, followed by removal to The Church of The Holy...
Kerryman Ready To Defend National Golf Crown
Kerry’s David Higgins will this weekend defend his title at the Irish Club Professional Tournament. The event is on at Dromoland Castle on May 16th...
Killarney Races 3 Day Festival Begins This Afternoon
Killarney’s May Festival of racing gets underway this afternoon. There’s a 1.20 start at the venue, with the feature being the Redweld Stables Handicap Hurdle. Mark...
Tribute To The Late Paudie O’Connor
Legendary Killarney basketball player Paudie O’Connor has passed away in the United States. A big star with St Vincent’s in Killarney in the 70’s, he...
