Pat Joe Kearney, Manor West, Tralee & formerly of Cloghers, Ardfert.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee to day (Sunday, May 13th), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Monday), at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Kerry/Cork Health Link bus, c/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.