Pat Fitzmaurice, The Bungalow, Marian Place, Glin, Co. Limerick & formerly Ballylongford.

Reposing at Healy’s Funeral Home, Glin tomorrow Friday (April 6th) from 5pm. Removal at 8pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Glin.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery, Glin.  Family flowers only.  Donations if desired to CF Ward, University Hospital Limerick.

