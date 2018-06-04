Pat Fennell, Glebe Place, Killarney and late of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral home on Monday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Killarney.
Disadvantaged communities in Kerry to receive €142,000 through Community Enhancement Programme
Over €142,000 will be provided to disadvantaged communities in Kerry through the Community Enhancement Programme. Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and...
Listowel Races Best Dressed Lady winner announced
Mary Woulfe from Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, won the Best Dressed Lady on the opening day of the Listowel Races June Bank Holiday Meeting...
Kerry Senator Mark Daly believes the National Anthem should be protected
Differences have emerged between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael over efforts to protect the National Anthem. A Seanad report recommended Amhrán na bhFiann should be...
Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinate responses to twelve different incidents on bank holiday Sunday
Valentia Coast Guard were busy this bank holiday Sunday co-ordinating responses to 12 different incidents. Among the more notable distress calls that they had to...
Listowel Races Day Two Preview
Big fields are the order of the day on the second day of the Listowel Bank Holiday fixture this afternoon where the first of...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
John Murphy 12's Shield Final Dingle Bay v Mastergeeha, noon at Mounthawk Park
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
The Rose Hotel Ladies County Football Leagues U12 Div 1 Southern Gaels v Austin Stacks @ 4 in Renard Cromane v Milltown/Listry @ 5 Div 3 Kilcummin v Na Gaeil...