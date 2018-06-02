Reposing at his family home, 16 Countess Grove, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning at 10am. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterward in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care and /or Clare’s Foundation.
Latest News
Pat Delaney, 16 Countess Grove, Killarney and late of Lower Tubrid, Woodsgift, Kilkenny
Reposing at his family home, 16 Countess Grove, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral on Monday...
Michael Clifford, Woodlawn Drive, Killarney and late of Lohercannon, Tralee
Reposing at O' Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Sunday evening to St....
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships Update
The National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships are on this weekend. Jason O'Connor reports
Latest Sports
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships Update
The National Pitch & Putt Matchplay Championships are on this weekend. Jason O'Connor reports