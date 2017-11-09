Parts of Kerry classified as disadvantaged

Parts of Kerry have been classified as disadvantaged.

The latest figures, commissioned by independent agency Pobal, used information from the 2016 Census to compile maps of affluent and deprived areas in the country.

Areas are classified using such parameters as unemployment rates, educational attainment, housing tenure and lone-parent ratios.

Cloon/Daoire Ianna in Dromid, South Kerry, Ardagh and Carrig near Asdee in North Kerry, and Kilshenane near Listowel were some of the areas classified as disadvantaged.

Muckross, Dingle, Tralee and Sneem are the most affluent parts of the county, while the county of Kerry is considered marginally below the national average.