St Brendans Park were 2-0 victors against Killarney Celtic in the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final replay.
Park Win Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Kilcummin 1-27 Currow 1-14 Kenmare 2-19 Ardfert 0-13 Austin Stacks 1-16 Dromid Pearses 0-9 Ballymacelligott 3-9 Glenflesk 1-15
Credit Union County Senior Football League Div 5 Review
Gr A Valentia 3-8 Knocknagoshel 0-6 Gr B Ballyduff 0-15 Dingle 1-11
Call from the Dáil – May 25th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week that was in Irish politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call24.mp3
Turning the Tables on the Hoaxers – May 25th, 2018
Susan from Killorglin is sick to death of hoax callers trying to gain access to her computer. She decided it was time to call...
Legal Proceedings Start over Missed Cancer Warnings – May 25th, 2018
Cian O’Carroll is the solicitor for Emma Mhic Mhathúna and two other women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. He also represents Vicky Phelan who...