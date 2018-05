St Brendans Park and Killarney Celtic go head to head tonight in the Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup Final.

The decider kicks-off at 7 at Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Celtic manager John Vermiglio was asked if his players are looking forward to facing their rivals in the final

Park manager Tadhg Healy is hoping his team beat the Killarney side for a third time this season