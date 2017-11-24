Parents Giving ‘Dog’s Abuse’ to Their Children’s Sports Coaches – November 24th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Over the past month, Jerry has heard from parents who see the heartbreak in their children when they’re not picked for their teams. One person suggested that coaches should give the less gifted children more of a chance. Lucy, not her real name, whose voice has been disguised, says such concerns are sincere but there is another side to the discussion.

