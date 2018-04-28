Parent company of West Limerick refinery hoping management overhaul will help avoid international sanctions

It’s claimed the parent company of a Russian-owned West Limerick refinery will overhaul its management, in a bid to avoid US-imposed sanctions.

Aughinish Alumina, which is owned by Russian Oleg Deripaska, is being subjected to US-imposed sanctions, following escalating tensions between the two countries.

Aughinish Alumina employs over 450 people directly, with many commuting from parts of North Kerry to Askeaton.

Last week it was reported the United States was considering a softening of sanctions on the parent company Rusal, if Mr Deripaska relinquishes his management role in the company.

A number of local representatives in North Kerry and West Limerick have expressed concerns in recent weeks that if the company is subjected to US sanctions, it may have a negative effect on the number of people employed at the plant.

However, it’s reported in today’s Irish Independent that Aughinish Alumina’s parent company is hoping an overhaul of management will prevent any trading restrictions being placed upon them.