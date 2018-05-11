PARC campaigner wants to meet Healy-Raes over Road Traffic Bill

A campaigner against drink-driving wants to meet Kerry TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, as well as Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath to discuss the Road Traffic Bill.

Founder of the PARC road safety group, Susan Gray has written to Michael Healy-Rae, calling for him, his brother and Deputy McGrath to support the Bill and allow its passage through the Dáil.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he hasn’t had a chance to read the letter yet.

Susan Gray told Radio Kerry she wants to meet the three TDs before the Dáil resumes next week.