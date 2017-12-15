More paperwork involved in tagging a calf than launching a NASA space shuttle says councillor

There’s more paperwork involved in tagging a calf than launching a NASA space shuttle.

That’s according to Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae, who called on members of the South and West Kerry Municipal District to write to the Minister for Agriculture about the issue of excessive paperwork.

Councillor Healy-Rae says the amount of paperwork attached to the farming and fishing industries is extreme, and it’s causing undue stress to people with literacy difficulties.

He wants the Department of Agriculture to better understand the problems people face when filling out forms, and to apply concessions accordingly.