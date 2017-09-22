Palliative Care In-Patient unit to be officially opened today

A 15-bed palliative care in-patient unit on the grounds of University Hospital Kerry is being officially opened today.

The €6.5 million unit will receive patients in October.

The sod was turned on the unit in December 2015, as the Kerry Hospice Foundation celebrated 25 years.

The foundation has raised €12 million for cancer patients in the county.

Chairman of the Kerry Hospice Foundation Ted Moynihan was named the Kerry Person of the Year for 2017 by the Kerry Association in Dublin in January.