Pairc Ui Rinn is to host the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship Final.

A toss has taken place to determine where the decider’s to be played, with Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney having been the other potential venue.

The Final will see Dr. Crokes go up against Nemo Rangers on Sunday November 26th.

The Intermediate Final is on at the same time on the same day, An Ghaeltacht against Limerick’s St. Senans in Mallow.