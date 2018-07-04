Pádraig ‘Paudie’ Costello, Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee & formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (July 5th) from 3.30pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.
Tralee company launches own investigation into water tank explosion
A local business has confirmed it's launched its own investigation into a water tank explosion in Tralee. Last Saturday morning a tank containing an estimated...
Drought Brings Farmers Much Duress – July 4th, 2018
Cllr Brendan Cronin is a farmer. He describes the current difficulties faced by farmers and the views expressed by a Dublin TD regarding water...
Lauragh trail walk funding saved
An agreement's been reached in Lauragh between the community council and one of the area's largest landowners regarding signage for a trail walk. Today was...
More Staff Needed for University Hospital Kerry – July 4th, 2018
Jerry attended yesterday’s protest outside UHK organised by the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation. The union says more staff are needed to address the...
GAELIC GAMES Donegal officials are set to meet with the GAA tomorrow as they seek to have their Super-8 game with Dublin moved from...
Kerry Ladies in Under 16 All Ireland Semi Final Against Kildare This Evening
The Kerry U16 ladies footballers take on Kildare this evening in the All Ireland Semi Final in Sean Treacy Park in Tipperary. Throw in...
FORMULA 1 Eric Boullier's (pron: boo-lee-air's) resigned as racing director for F1 team McLaren. He'd been under pressure - having overseen the team's worst run in...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 2 East Kerry 4-14 Kenmare District Board 2-6 Minor Football Championship 2018 Gr 3 West Kerry Board 3-14 Dr Crokes 1-5 Minor Football...