Pádraig ‘Paudie’ Costello, Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee & formerly of Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (July 5th) from 3.30pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home.