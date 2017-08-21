Paddy Stack, Woodford, Listowel

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home Listowel on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 6:45 pm – with removal to St. Mary’s Church Listowel. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards to John Paul 11 Cemetery Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only – donations to I.C.U. Kerry university Hospital.

