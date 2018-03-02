Paddy ‘Patty’ Kelly, Kelly’s Bar, Church Street and Kilcoman, Cahersiveen

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6 to 8pm and on Sunday from 3.30 to 5.15pm followed by removal to Daniel O Connell Memorial Church. Funeral mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoilain. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Hospital Daycare Centre.

